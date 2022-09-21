WATCH: Dogs hit surfboard to raise funds for pet shelter

Durban - Canines and pampered pooches headed out to Del Mar in California at the weekend to compete at the Helen Woodward Animal Center’s 17th Annual Surf Dog Surf-a-Thon. One of the oldest dog surfing competitions was held on Sunday to raise money for shelter orphan pets and programmes.

Over 50 dogs competed in the 10-minute heat sessions, hoping to earn the coveted prize of “Top Surf Dog”. Canines had to show off their surf skills before a panel of judges, made up of surf pros and aficionados. They were judged based on the length of their ride, wave technique, enthusiasm and confidence on the board.

