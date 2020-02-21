Colorado Springs, Colorado - President Donald Trump on Thursday ridiculed the historic best-picture Oscar win for South Korean film "Parasite," telling a campaign rally he wished for the return of Hollywood classics like 1939's "Gone with the Wind."
"Parasite," a dark social satire about the gap between rich and poor in modern Seoul, earlier this month became the first non-English-language film to take Hollywood's top prize. It also won three other Oscars - best director and original screenplay for Bong Joon Ho and best international feature film.