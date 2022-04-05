WATCH: Ed Sheeran-backed band fighting in Ukraine-Russia war refused slot at fund-raiser concert

A Ukrainian band who appealed to Ed Sheeran to take part in a benefit concert have been told they cannot feature, according to reports. According to online news website Essex Live, band Antytila joined fellow Ukrainians in the fight to defend their country, arriving in Irpin to take up arms.

They made headlines in Britain after asking to play alongside Ed Sheeran in a concert to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine. Now, the group has released a video titled “One day of war” – showing life in the war-torn country. Kitted out in military uniform, they can be seen distributing gas masks and suits to protect Ukrainians from chemical warfare as they travel across Kyiv and into Irpin, according to Essex Live. Members of the band have stayed in Ukraine to defend the country and posted a video from the front line, donning combat uniforms and helmets, writes the Manchester Evening News.

BBC News Africa reported that the band’s lead singer, Taras Topolya, said they had been refused a slot as the concert had a “purely humanitarian” purpose. Organisers apologised, saying it must avoid association with the military. The band had offered to temporarily join the concert live from the war-torn city, adding “we are not afraid to play under the bombs,” said reports.

But the singer said “first of all we are musicians, helmets and body armour are temporary, but we understand the answer and we accept it.” On Monday, horrific images of bodies in streets in towns such as Bucha generated shock and condemnation worldwide, international media reported.