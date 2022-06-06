WATCH: Elon Musk to build 1,000 Starships to transport life to Mars

Cape Town - South African-born billionaire Elon Musk on Monday said his space venture SpaceX aims to build over 1,000 Starships to transport life to Mars. Musk believes that making life multi-planetary will help backup the ecosystems on Earth and noted that, apart from humans, no other species can transport life to Mars.

Humanity is life’s steward, as no other species can transport life to Mars. We can’t let them down. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2022 After a user asked Musk “what's the plan”, he responded that he plans to “build 1000+ Starships to transport life to Mars. Basically, (very) modern Noah's Arks.”

Build 1000+ Starships to transport life to Mars. Basically, (very) modern Noah’s Arks. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2022 According to Indo-Asian News Service, SpaceX is developing Starship to take people and cargo to the moon, Mars and beyond with its vehicle, which consists of two elements: a first-stage booster called Super Heavy and an upper-stage spacecraft known as Starship. Nasa also sees considerable promise in Starship. The US space agency selected the vehicle to be the first crewed lunar lander for its Artemis programme, which aims to put astronauts on the moon in the next few years. Meanwhile, during a recent press briefing, US President Joe Biden wished the Tesla CEO "lots of luck" for his trip to the Moon after Musk expressed “super bad feeling” about the economy and decided to cut its workforce by 10%.

