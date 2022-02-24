WATCH: Explosions in Ukrainian cities

Cape Town - Following Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement on Russian state TV that he had authorised a military operation in eastern Ukraine, explosions were heard and seen in the breakaway city of Donetsk and the capital city of Kyiv. According to Asian News, Russian officials said it posed no threat to Ukrainian civilians as it carries out operations and that it will not target civilians.

"Military infrastructure, air defence facilities, military airfields, aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are being put out of action by (Russia's) high-precision means of destruction," said the Russian Defence Ministry. It added that Putin called on a special military operation in order "to protect Donbas". In the midst of the conflict, Indian para-athlete Sharad Kumar tweeted on Thursday that he had been in contact with his coach, who is worried for his safety as he could hear the explosions from his room in Kharkiv.

"Just spoke to my coach in Ukraine Kharkiv, he is worried, he can hear bombing from his room, he is planning to move to his garage underground," Kumar tweeted. On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky introduced martial law and urged its citizens to remain calm during the Russian military operations. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba added that "this is a war of aggression" and that Ukraine would defend itself and win.