Monday, August 1, 2022

WATCH: First grain ship leaves port of Odesa, under Russia agreement

Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations agreed a deal to secure the safe export of grain from Ukraine's Black Seaports.

Published 1h ago

Kyiv - A ship carrying Ukrainian grain left the port of Odesa, the first to do so as part of a deal with Russia to unblock Ukraine's Black Sea ports, said Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov.

“The first grain ship since #RussianAggression has leftport. Thanks to the support of all our partner countries & @UNwe were able to fully implement the agreement signed inIstanbul," he wrote on Twitter.

Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations agreed a deal to secure the safe export of grain from Ukraine's Black Seaports, which were blockaded after Russia invaded the country on February 24.

“Unlocking the ports will provide at least $1 billion in foreign exchange revenue for the economy and an opportunity for the agricultural sector to plan next year's sowing season,” Kubrakov said in a separate ministry statement.

“In the ports of Greater Odessa another 16 vessels are already waiting their turn. These are the vessels that have been blocked since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion,” he said.

“Today Ukraine, together with its partners, makes another step to prevent world hunger.”

Reuters

