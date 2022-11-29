WATCH: Five of the world’s biggest volcano eruptions

Portions of the archipelago’s Big Island are under an ash-fall advisory, authorities said on Tuesday, causing concern over safety.

Cape Town - Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, began erupting on November 28, the first time since 1984.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), rising gradually to more than 4 km (2.5 mi) above sea level, Hawaii’s Mauna Loa is the largest active volcano on our planet.

Its submarine flanks descend to the sea floor an additional 5 km, and the sea floor in turn is depressed by Mauna Loa's great mass another 8 km.

This makes the volcano's summit about 17 km above its base.