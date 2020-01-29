A video of a teary ESPN sportscaster retelling her one and only meeting with the late basketball great, Kobe Bryant, has gone viral.
In the video, sportscaster Elle Duncan, retold how she met Bryant as a heavily pregnant woman two years ago.
What was supposed to be a brief selfie moment with a basketball legend, ended up being a 30 minute conversation after Duncan revealed she would be having a girl child.
“Girls are the best”, Bryant confessed to Duncan.
“Just be grateful that you’ve been given that gift because girls are amazing,” he continued.
It was clear to Duncan just how much Bryant loved each of his girls, as he conceded that he did not feel a need to have a son as he was a ‘girl dad’.
“I would have five more girls if I could, I’m a girl dad,” said Bryant.
Thank you @T_Dwyer for sending me this. 🙏🏽#girldad pic.twitter.com/o0sNLZ0yyC— Elle Duncan (@elleduncanESPN) January 29, 2020
This is how the tearful broadcaster retold the story, in her own words.
“It’s likely that you are hearing many personal anecdotes about Kobe Bryant, so here’s mine. I met Kobe one time, backstage at an event for ESPN in New York.
“I saw him and I said oh my gosh, that’s Kobe, I’ve got to get that picture for the (Insta)gram. I didn’t get it for a few minutes because as I approached him he immediately commented about my rather large 8 month pregnant belly.
“‘How are you, how close are you, what are you having?’ A girl I said, and he high-fived me, ‘girls are the best’.
“I asked him for advice on raising girls, since he famously had three at the time and he said ‘just be grateful that you’ve been given that gift because girls are amazing’.
“His third daughter Bianca was about one and a half years at the time, so I asked him if he wanted more children, and he said that his wife Vanessa, really wanted to try again, for a boy, but she was jokingly concerned it would be another girl. So I asked him ‘like four girls, are you joking, what would you think, how would you feel?’
“Without hesitation he said ‘I would have five more girls if I could, I’m a girl dad’. “When it came to sport he said his oldest daughter was an accomplished volleyball player, and the youngest was a toddler, so TBD (to be determined).
“But that middle one (Gigiana), she’s a monster, she’s a beast, she’s better than I was at her age, she’s got it. That middle one of course was Gigi (who died in the crash with Bryant and seven others).
“When I reflect on that half an hour I spent with Kobe Bryant two years ago, I supposed the only source of comfort for me, is knowing he died doing what he loved the most, being a dad, being a girl dad,” she said tearfully.
Out of all the Kobe stories in the last day, this one hit differently.— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 28, 2020
Elle Duncan on Kobe “being a dad. A girl dad.” pic.twitter.com/tggiEmzIKc
And in a separate video, Bryant again displayed his love for his four girls and explained that he did not need a son to carry on his legacy.
"The thing that's most important to understand is that athletes are athletes, until we start treating them as such, we are not going to advance. The most important thing to understand is that women can do as much as men, I try to share that message with my children.
"My favourite story about my daughters is that when we go out to Starbucks or places like that, a fan will come up to me and say 'Kobe you've got to have a boy, someone that's going to carry on your mentality. My daughters will look at them and say 'Woah woah woah, I got this, you ain't never seen me play before, you don't need no boy for that'," said Bryant, who said he thought that was an important message to take in for people.
Gianna Bryant had a bright future. At the 2018 #ProjectPlay Summit, #girldad Kobe Bryant shared with Olympic champion @devarona64 how often fans told him he needed a boy to carry on his legacy. Gianna’s response: “You’ve never seen me play before. You don’t need no boy for that.” pic.twitter.com/N1oA9vSA2M— Aspen Inst Sports (@AspenInstSports) January 28, 2020
Meanwhile, in the aftermath of the video going viral, many ‘girl dads’ are now taking to social media to celebrate their daughters, as Kobe Bryant would.
Umi (the great, the beautiful, the babbling sharp talker) and an ugly dude #girldad pic.twitter.com/iy4kefgfoZ— Sipho Vusi (@SiphoVusi10) January 29, 2020
#girldad blessed to have my little girl! pic.twitter.com/eC0YSeROz7— Alain Kivuvu (@alain_kivuvu) January 29, 2020
It's the love that matters 😍 #girldad pic.twitter.com/cJp1zoMhqh— Juice 💦 (@Rabo_Pule) January 29, 2020
Absolutely blessed to have this little treasure in my life. #girldad pic.twitter.com/11A3Hsj7qj— Francois Pienaar (@fhpienaar) January 29, 2020
Touching tribute to the Legend #girldad pic.twitter.com/IRqIOZLmxU— Dwight Hlungwana (@iDwito) January 29, 2020
#girldad pic.twitter.com/ddSrcN3ohc— Alex Ferrer (@Fez_SA) January 28, 2020
Im a girl dad. it’s the best!— Tobi Skovron (@TobiSkovron) January 28, 2020
My girls love the Lakers
My girls were born in LA
My girls loved Kobe because daddy loved Kobe pic.twitter.com/a8Y2r3FzNg
In the words of Kobe Bryant! I love being a #girldad 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/kiSqZPP6DI— Wally Reggett (@wallyreggett) January 29, 2020
Nothing in the world is quite like being a #girldad pic.twitter.com/0MKP0ertgT— Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) January 29, 2020
IOL
Proud to be a #girldad ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IwPAlD9jCL— Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) January 29, 2020