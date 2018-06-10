An aerial view of the World Cup Luzhniki stadium with the Moscow River and the State University in the background in Moscow, Russia. The Luzhniki stadium will host the 2018 World Cup final. File picture: Dmitry Serebryakov/AP

London - Fifa says fans have enough time to learn the lyrics to the official World Cup 2018 song " Live it Up" before it is performed before 80 000 spectators at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium and around one billion people watching on TV on July 15.

The song - a fast-paced dance tune - is performed by American DJ Diplo, Puerto Rico-born Reggaeton artist Nicky Jam and singer Era Istrefi, who describes herself as "Albanian Kosovar", and features American actor and rapper Will Smith.

The song was released some weeks ago but the Official Music Video became available on Friday.

Some on social media asked how the tune's Latin American feel fitted in with the tournament's host country Russia - and compared it unfavourably with past efforts including Shakira's "Waka Waka" theme for the 2010 contest in South Africa.

Some more were puzzled by the choice of performers, none of them from countries competing in this year's contest.

“It’s an honour to be asked to perform at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. This global event brings people from all over the world together to cheer, laugh and experience magic. Collaborating with Nicky, Diplo and Era on this track represents harmony, eclectic flavours and genres coming together. At the end of the day, we just want to see the world dance”, said Will Smith.

“I’ve never made a song this international, so many stars have come together to make a strong vibe," Diplo added.

“To record the Official Song for the FIFA World Cup is a lifetime achievement. Not many artists have the privilege of being able to say they’ve been part of this. I’m so proud and happy, I can say to my grandkids ‘I’ve made it’,” commented Nicky Jam, one of Latin music’s most iconic names and a Latin Grammy Award winner.

“Being part of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Official Song has been an incredible and exciting experience so far. Working alongside talented artists like Diplo, Will Smith and Nicky Jam, who I all have huge admiration for, has been amazing and so much fun. I’m a huge football fan too, so I can’t wait for the World Cup to begin,” noted rising pop sensation Era Istrefi.

IOL and Reuters