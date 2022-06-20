Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
WATCH: How floods hit South Africa, India, Bangladesh and US

Vehicles negotiate a flooded road in Hout Bay, Cape Town. File picture: Nic Bothma/EPA

Published 1h ago

Cape Town - As mopping-up operations continue in various parts of South Africa and more wet weather is predicted in the coming days, here’s a look at floods from across the globe.

Last week, heavy rains left streets flooded and informal settlements waterlogged as a cold front made landfall over the Western Cape. Videos and images were shared on social media, of locals making their way through the neighbourhood on inflatable boats.

And, while more wet weather is predicted over the central interior parts of the Western Cape this week, dozens have died and millions left stranded by a severe monsoon storm in India and Bangladesh.

According to the BBC, at least 59 people have died.

Forecasters have warned that flooding was expected to worsen in the coming days.

This past week’s rain in Bangladesh’s Sylhet region comes following its worst floods in almost 20 years, with officials saying around three million people have been left displaced.

Last week, the Yellowstone National Park in the United States closed its doors for the first time in 34 years, after floods caused road and bridge damage in the park.

Al Jazeera reported that the heavy rain, coupled with the rapid snowmelt, caused the dramatic flood that destroyed bridges and nearby homes.

“The landscape literally and figuratively has changed dramatically in the last 36 hours,” said a commissioner in nearby Park County Bill Berg.

“A little bit ironic that this spectacular landscape was created by violent geologic and hydrologic events, and it’s just not very handy when it happens while we’re all here settled on it,” he said.

IOL

