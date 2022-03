WATCH: India successfully conducts two test firings of medium range surface-to-air missile system

New Delhi - India carried out two successful test firings of the Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) air defence systems off the coast of Odisha in Balasore on Wednesday. Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM) Army weapon system has once again proved its effectiveness as two missiles during the flight tests achieved direct hits against high-speed aerial targets at around 10.15am and 11am today, said the official release.

The launches were carried out establishing the accuracy and reliability of the weapon system against targets covering the sea-skimming and high altitude functionality within the envelope. Performance of all weapon system components, including missile, weapon system radar and command post have been validated during these trials. The flight tests were carried out in the presence of senior officials from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Army. The missile system was also successfully flight tested twice against high-speed aerial targets for different ranges as part of the live firing trials.

With the flight trials for different ranges and scenarios, the system has completed its development trials. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has complimented DRDO, the Indian Army, and industry for the successful launches of the MRSAM, and said that the successful launches have once again proved the reliability of the system, said the release. This MRSAM version is a Surface-to-Air Missile developed jointly by DRDO and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) for use by the Indian Army. The MRSAM Army weapon system comprises multi-function radar, mobile launcher system and other vehicles. The flight tests were carried out with the weapon system in deliverable configuration.

