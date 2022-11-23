Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, November 23, 2022

WATCH: Indonesia quake toll reaches 268; about 151 still missing

Rescuers carry an injured victim of the earthquake at a hospital in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia, 21 November 2022. According to Indonesia's meteorology agency (BMGK) a 5.6 magnitude quake hit southwest of Cianjur, West Java. Picture: Adi Weda/EPA-EFE

Published 27m ago

The death toll from the 5.6-magnitude earthquake that struck Indonesia's West Java province earlier this week has increased to 268, while 151 people still remain unaccounted for, authorities said on Wednesday.

At least 151 people still remain missing and more than 1 000 people have been injured in the natural disaster, which left behind a huge trail of destruction.

Damaged roads and the vast size of the affected area are making it difficult to locate and help victims.

The quake that struck Cianjur town at a depth of 10 km on Monday, also led to more than 1 000 people being injured, the BBC reported.

According to the National Disaster Mitigation Agency, 22 000 houses were damaged, and more than 58 000 people are currently in shelters.

The agency added that the quake, which was followed by dozens of aftershocks, also caused landslides that buried entire villages.

A search and rescue operation is under way to try and find more trapped survivors.

President Joko Widodo visited the disaster zone on Tuesday where he was pictured with responders.

“My instruction is to prioritise evacuating victims that are still trapped under rubble,” the BBC quoted the President as saying.

Earthquakes are common in Indonesia, which sits on the “ring of fire” area of tectonic activity in the Pacific.

Graphic: Graphic News

The country has a history of devastating tremors and tsunamis, with more than 2 000 people killed in a 2018 earthquake on the island of Sulawesi.

IANS

