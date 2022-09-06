WATCH: Kitten survives rocket attack in Ukraine, rescued by firefighters

Durban - A kitten survived one of Russia’s deadly attacks against Ukraine after a building was hit by rockets in the city of Kharkiv. In a viral video, firefighters can be seen working their way through rubble and smouldering fires as they search for victims.

They then spot the kitten and pull it out from under a heap of rubble, Associated Press reported. According to officials, the kitten was trapped in a building fire that came as a result of a rocket attack on a hotel complex. Firefighters and other rescuers worked through fires and thick smoke to find possible survivors of the attack.

“Get this kitty some oxygen,” one of the firefighters donned in full PPE said. Emergency teams said the kitten needed medical attention on its paw. The kitten was washed with water from the back of the fire truck and handed over to volunteers.

At least three people were confirmed dead after Russian forces dropped shells on Kharkiv since the start of the month during Russia’s “special military operation”. This was according to regional governor Oleh Synehubov, who was quoted in a report by Reuters’s Pavel Polityuk. “That night, the enemy once again launched a rocket attack on Kharkiv,” Synehubov wrote in a Telegram message.

“In the industrial district, a two-storey building was damaged and a private residential building, in which a 73-year-old woman was staying, was destroyed. Unfortunately, she died,” the governor added. Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, lies close to the border that Ukraine shares with Russia. According to Reuters, 17 people were killed and 42 were injured in two attacks on the north-eastern city last month.

