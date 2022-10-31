WATCH: More than 140 dead following suspension bridge collapse in India

The death toll from the collapse of a colonial-era suspension bridge in India's western state of Gujarat has surpassed 140, Indian broadcaster NDTV reports. The bridge, built more than 140 years ago at the Machhu dam in the city of Morbi, was closed for the past two years and reopened after reconstruction on Wednesday. More than 500 people, including children, were reportedly on the bridge when it collapsed on Sunday.

NDTV reported on Monday that at least 141 people died after the suspension bridge collapsed, while 177 people have been rescued. At least 19 people have been admitted to hospital with serious injuries. Earlier on Monday, NDTV said that the death toll from the bridge collapse stood at 132. Harsh Sanghavi, the Gujarat Minister of State for Home, told Indian media on Monday that the state authorities had initiated a criminal case against a private company that carried out work on the bridge’s reconstruction.

The search and rescue operation continues. Source: Sputnik World leaders extend condolences to India Prominent world leaders on Monday extended heartfelt condolences to India on the loss of precious lives in the bridge collapse.

Russian President Vladimir Putin extended his condolences to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Please accept our most sincere condolences on the tragic consequences of the bridge collapse in the state of Gujarat. “Please convey the words of sympathy and support to the families of the victims, as well as the wishes of a speedy recovery to all those affected by this disaster,” read Putin's statement.

Prime Minister of Nepal Sher Bahadur Deuba also expressed his grief over the tragic incident. "I am deeply saddened by the tragic incident of bridge collapse in Morbi, Gujarat. We extend heartfelt condolences to the government and people of India on the loss of precious lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families," tweeted Deuba. British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis was shocked by Morbi tragedy. He tweeted: “Terrible, shocking news from #Gujarat.”