WATCH: Musk set to face concerned Twitter employees for first time

Cape Town – Elon Musk is scheduled to meet with Twitter employees for the first time on Thursday since he launched his $44 billion bid in April. According to the BBC, Twitter’s chief executive Parag Agrawal announced the meeting in an email to staff which said the Tesla boss would also be taking questions directly from employees.

Story continues below Advertisement

The meeting will be Musk’s first time he’ll be speaking to the staff, however, Musk had warned to walk away from the deal if the company is unable to provide the data to his request on its user base, fake and spam accounts. Since Musk launched the takeover, many Twitter employees have expressed concerns over the stability of the company due to the billionaire’s erratic behaviour. Twitter’s shares stood at $37.03 (R594) each at the end of Monday’s trading day which is well below Musk’s offer price of $54.20.

Meanwhile, Indo-Asian News Service reported that leaked emails sent from Musk revealed that Telsa had a “very tough quarter” and needs to rally. “We actually build great, real products that people love and make their lives and the world better,” Musk said. “This has been a very tough quarter, primarily due to supply chain and production challenges in China, so we need to rally hard to recover!” he said.

Story continues below Advertisement