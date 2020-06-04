WATCH: My daddy changed the world, says George Floyd's six-year-old daughter

London - The six-year-old daughter of George Floyd on Wednesday said "My daddy changed the world". Little Gianna Floyd said "I miss him" and remembered how her father used to carry her on his back.

Her mother Roxie Washington said that the officers accused of killing Mr Floyd "get to go home and be with their families" but "Gianna does not have a father".

The US protests over Mr Floyd’s death continued into the eighth night and, even though they breached curfews, there was far less violence than on previous evenings when buildings and cars were torched and shops were looted.

Speaking to ABC News, Gianna was asked what she wanted viewers to know about her father, and she said: "Kinda that I miss him". Asked what he was like, she replied: "I remember when he used to take me outside, he used to carry me on his back all the time. It was super fun".

In an Instagram post the little girl sat on the shoulders of a family friend and said her daddy "changed the world".

Miss Washington said she found out about her former partner’s death in a phone call from her niece so went online and looked at the video. "I watched it only for a moment. I couldn’t believe that somebody was on him like that. And then in that moment, you know, because I loved him so much I wanted to help him or I wish I could’ve been there to help him," she said.

Mr Floyd, 46, died after officer Derek Chauvin arrested him on suspicion of using a counterfeit $20 note, kneeling on the nightclub bouncer’s neck for nearly nine minutes. Mr Chauvin, 44, has been charged with murder and manslaughter. Three other officers were at the scene at the time, including two who allegedly knelt on Mr Floyd’s back.

Ben Crump, the Floyd family’s attorney, pn Wednesnight said that Mr Floyd was "tortured" to death.

Last night the other officers were charged with aiding and abetting second degree murder. Mr Crump said: "We now know based on the audio from their bodycam video they are accomplices because of their failure to act when they knew they did not have a pulse. One officer said, “he doesn’t have a pulse maybe we should turn him over on his side”, however Officer Chauvin said “no, we’re going to keep him in that position”.’

Earlier Miss Washington told a press conference: "I want everyone to know that this is what those officers took from me," referring to Gianna standing next to her.

"At the end of the day, they get to go home and be with their families. Gianna does not have a father. He will never see her grow up, graduate, he will never walk her down the aisle."

Donald Trump had vowed to use the military on protesters if the nationwide violence continued and 700 troops at bases near Washington were armed with bayonets.

On Monday a crowd were fired on with teargas and rubber bullets to clear the way so Mr Trump could stage a photo opportunity at a church near the White House,

Speaking to Fox News Radio the President claimed the photo op was a "great symbol" and that religious leaders "loved it" despite a condemnation from clergymen.

His press secretary Kayleigh McEnany compared Mr Trump’s church visit to Winston Churchill walking through London after the Blitz. The President also denied reports he hid in the White House bunker on Friday night, instead insisting he had only "inspected" it two or three times.

Daily Mail