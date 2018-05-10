North Carolina - The video starts with the officer already entangled with a tuxedo-wearing Anthony Wall, who is pushed against the plate-glass window of a North Carolina Waffle House, choked, then slammed to the ground.

It's unclear from the video what led up to this moment, but those 19 seconds of violence that Wall posted Tuesday in a profanity-filled video on Facebook - pleading with people to repost - were enough to spark a police investigation and nationwide outrage. The incident comes just weeks after another controversial police use of force at one of the 24-hour restaurants.

On Saturday, Wall, 22, had just served as his 16-year-old sister's prom date, according to Raleigh, North Carolina, ABC affiliate WTVD. Afterward, they stopped at a Waffle House in Warsaw, 70 miles southeast of Raleigh.

At some point, Wall and his younger sister got into a shouting match with people at the restaurant. WTVD showed another video, apparently from a cellphone, that featured Wall's sister, in a prom dress, screaming and swearing at employees.

Someone at the restaurant then called police.

The video picked up after that point. The officer, wearing a vest with the word "police" on the back, pushed Wall against the plate glass window. When Wall protested, the officer wrapped his hands around the younger man's neck, held him against the window and squeezed.

"Get your hands off of me," Wall said, struggling to speak.

Seconds later, the officer slammed Wall to the ground just in front of the gold Mercedes-Benz where Wall and his sister had posed for pictures hours earlier.

The officer told Wall to put his hands behind his back.

Wall demanded that the officer "get your supervisor out here and get your hands off me."

Another video, apparently from a few minutes later, showed the same officer - this time accompanied by a second officer - pulling a handcuffed Wall to a police vehicle.

"Get your hands off me," Wall screamed. "Your partner got me. You don't have to touch me."

Wall did not immediately respond to messages from The Washington Post.

But he told WTVD that he "was pretty much trying to scream for air and trying to breathe because he was holding my throat, and that's when I got aggressive with him because you are choking me," Wall said. He added that he wasn't fighting the officer; his arms were in the air when the officer choked him.

Warsaw Police Chief Eric Southerland did not immediately return messages seeking comment. His department did not provide details on why the officer used that amount of force, or explain what happened in the moments before the altercation.

In a statement, Southerland told the Raleigh News & Observer:

"We are currently investigating the whole incident, interviewing witnesses and gathering additional video. We have also reached out to the District Attorney's Office to make him aware of the investigation. Once the investigation is complete and the District Attorney has had a chance to review the case we will provide the public with an update on the findings."

It's unclear whether the officer, who has not been identified, remains on duty while police investigate his use of force. On Facebook, the video had been shared more than 25 000 times, and many commenters said the officer should be fired, charged with a crime, or both.

Another police slamming incident at a Waffle House in Alabama has sparked similar outrage.

The Washington Post reported earlier, officers in Saraland, Alabama, wrestled a black woman to the ground at a Waffle House, exposing her breasts in the process:

"The video shows Chikesia Clemons, 25, sitting on a chair at the diner as one of the officers grabs her neck and right wrist in an attempt to subdue her. Clemons describes a disagreement with a store employee that triggered the police response. She soon appears to realize that the tube top she is wearing is slipping, and she raises her arms to cover her bust line.

" 'You're not going to grab on me like that, no,' Clemons tells the officer, who appears to speak to another officer off-camera.

"What happens next is unclear. The widely circulated video of the incident filmed by Clemons's friend Canita Adams suddenly jumps to the moment when Clemons and the two officers go to the ground in a violent tumble. It is not clear from the video who initiated the struggle that forced Clemons and the officers to the tile floor.

" 'What are you doing?' Clemons asks during the struggle.

" 'I'll break your arm, that's what I'm about to do,' an officer says."

The Alabama incident immediately sparked comparisons to the arrest of two men at a Philadelphia Starbucks as they waited for a third man to arrive to talk about business investment opportunities.

Afterward, Starbucks closed all of its 8 000 U.S. stores to give employees implicit bias training.

In North Carolina, Southerland, the Warsaw police chief, said people should not conflate the narratives of different incidents in distant states. Instead, he said, people should reserve judgment until they hear the full story.

"I wish people would not blow things out of proportion and not let one situation create any additional situations," Southerland said.

The Washington Post