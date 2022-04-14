WATCH: Over 100 people killed in landslides, floods caused by Tropical Storm Megi in Philippines

Moscow - At least 113 people have died in the Philippines as a result of landslides and floods caused by the tropical storm Agaton known internationally as Megi, media reported on Thursday, citing local police. According to the Philippine News Agency, most of the casualties were recorded in the Philippine province of Leyte, in particular in Baybay City and Abuyog.

Some of the bodies were removed from landslides, and others were washed out to the coast by intense rainfalls, the news agency reported, citing Baybay City Mayor Jose Carlos Cari. Earlier in the day, the Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said that 76 people had died, eight others had been injured and 29 more were considered missing as a result of the storm. In total, over 920,000 people have been affected by Agaton, which weakened by Tuesday evening. The damage to the country's agriculture is estimated at about $2.6 million.

The Philippine authorities evacuated 204,000 people, accommodating them in 660 temporary centers. Storm Agaton hit the country's eastern coast on Sunday, with winds reaching 60 kilometers (37 miles) per hour. Heavy rains caused flooding in 554 districts and 71 landslides. Power supplies were interrupted in 75 cities. Sputnik