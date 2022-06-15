Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

WATCH: Parents sue hospital for giving four-year-old son ‘unintended’ vasectomy

Risk management staff at the hospital had since advised the parents on both short and long-term consequences, which include reduced fertility. Picture: marionbrun/Pixabay

Risk management staff at the hospital had since advised the parents on both short and long-term consequences, which include reduced fertility. Picture: marionbrun/Pixabay

Published 47m ago

Share

Cape Town - A Texas family are suing the Texas Children’s hospital, after their four-year-old son was mistakenly given a vasectomy, during a surgery to treat a hernia in his groin, in August 2021.

According to Fox News, the family’s attorney Randy Sorrels said they are suing the hospital for R8 011 875 (US$ 500 000) for damages after the boy received an “unintended” vasectomy.

Story continues below Advertisement

After the surgery to treat the hernia, the young boy had complained of a swelling to the right side in his scrotum, that ultimately got worse.

“The standard procedure is to properly identify the anatomy, and then you cut. I think the surgeon failed to properly identify the anatomy before cutting,” said Sorrels.

“I've seen this mistake happen in different case, but never a surgeon who cuts the vas deferens of a four-year-old. That's very rare, but it's pretty simple,” he said.

More on this

The Daily Mail reported that the risk management staff at the hospital had since advised the parents on both short and long-term consequences, which include reduced fertility.

The boy may now need fertility treatment in the future

IOL

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

surgeryhospitalcourtcrimeUnited StatesHealth WelfareCrime and courtsVasectomy

Share