WATCH: Parents sue hospital for giving four-year-old son ‘unintended’ vasectomy

Cape Town - A Texas family are suing the Texas Children’s hospital, after their four-year-old son was mistakenly given a vasectomy, during a surgery to treat a hernia in his groin, in August 2021. According to Fox News, the family’s attorney Randy Sorrels said they are suing the hospital for R8 011 875 (US$ 500 000) for damages after the boy received an “unintended” vasectomy.

After the surgery to treat the hernia, the young boy had complained of a swelling to the right side in his scrotum, that ultimately got worse. “The standard procedure is to properly identify the anatomy, and then you cut. I think the surgeon failed to properly identify the anatomy before cutting,” said Sorrels. “I've seen this mistake happen in different case, but never a surgeon who cuts the vas deferens of a four-year-old. That's very rare, but it's pretty simple,” he said.

The Daily Mail reported that the risk management staff at the hospital had since advised the parents on both short and long-term consequences, which include reduced fertility. The boy may now need fertility treatment in the future IOL