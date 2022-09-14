WATCH: Police officer suspended after department finds her OnlyFans account

Durban – A police officer from the Detroit Police Department in the US state of Michigan was suspended from duty after the management found out she had an OnlyFans account. OnlyFans, an adult subscription website, offers buyers and sellers the chance to exchange sexually explicit content for money.

The police department found out that the officer, Janelle Zielinski, was sharing content on her OnlyFans page. Zielinski was suspended from the force, after graduating from the police academy and starting her career in March. The department only found out later that she had resigned from the police force a day before she was suspended.

“One of our officers, through her Instagram account, had a paywall set up and was posting pornographic videos on the other side of the paywall,” said Chris Graveline, director of the Detroit Police Department's professional standards section. Graveline said Detroit chief of police James White was informed of the officer’s OnlyFans account. Zielinkski’s Instagram account, Jay_Ifbb_Pro, showcases the officer's tattooed bodybuilder physique in a range of images.

But residents of Detroit were not impressed. “She went above and beyond to serve and protect,” said one resident. Several OnlyFans content creators have shared how they made millions of dollars on the platform.

It was reported earlier this month that the owner of OnlyFans, Ukrainian-American businessman Leonid Radvinsky, had been paid more than $500 million since 2020. The platform takes a 20% fee from its creators. IOL