Police have released body cam video of the arrest of a Philadelphia woman on a New Jersey beach that appears to show the woman spit at an officer. An earlier, citizen-shot video showed an officer punching the woman's head.

Wildwood police released the video on Wednesday, days after the citizen-shot video showing the arrest of 20-year-old Emily Weinman went viral.

The police video of the confrontation on Wildwood's beach over Memorial Day weekend also shows the woman calling officers "dirtball" and "trash."

The beachgoer video shows an officer punching Weinman twice on the head as she was prone on the sand. The body cam video shows the woman appearing to spit toward an officer shortly after.

I was sleeping on the beach and I woke up to this. i can’t believe it.. pic.twitter.com/UJE5Sy7E4G — Lexy (@HewittLexy) May 26, 2018

Weinman faces charges including aggravated assault. She denies any wrongdoing, adding she was spitting sand out of her mouth from being face-down on the beach.

AP