Washington - Donald Trump was on Wednesday night branded a "despot" who tried to cheat to win an election as the case against him was set out at his impeachment trial.
Lead Democratic prosecutor Adam Schiff accused the US President of setting up a corrupt scheme to put pressure on Ukraine to help him win the race for the White House in November.
Mr Schiff began his address to the Senate by quoting one of America’s Founding Fathers, Alexander Hamilton, on the need for impeachment as a mechanism to remove a "despot" from office.
He said Mr Trump had pushed Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate former vice-president Joe Biden, a candidate in the White House race, and his son on unsubstantiated corruption charges last year.
He accused Mr Trump of applying pressure on Ukraine by withholding military aid "to improve his re-election prospects at home… in other words, to cheat".