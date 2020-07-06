WATCH: Prince Andrew's accuser Virginia Roberts says Ghislaine Maxwell will turn on him

Prince Andrew’s accuser says he "should be panicking" after Ghislaine Maxwell’s arrest, because she looks out only for herself. Virginia Roberts said the Duke of York will be "quite shook up" because Maxwell is likely to turn on him and do a plea deal with US prosecutors. Miss Roberts said Maxwell, who introduced Andrew to financier Jeffrey Epstein, was ‘the most narcissistic, evil, vain woman I have ever known and she’s finally been knocked off her pedestal’. Maxwell, 58, the daughter of late newspaper tycoon Robert Maxwell, was arrested at her $1 million (about R17 million ) home in New Hampshire on Thursday. She is accused of being Epstein’s madam and luring girls as young as 14 so he could abuse them.

In some cases she took part in the abuse herself, it is alleged.

Miss Roberts is one of Epstein’s victims and claims she was forced to have sex with Andrew three times when she was 17.

Andrew has strenuously denied the allegations and has said he does not recall Miss Roberts.

Now a 36-year-old mother of three and living in Australia, she told TV show 60 Minutes on Sunday night: "Prince Andrew should be panicking at the moment because Ghislaine doesn’t really care about anyone else but Ghislaine. I think he would be quite shook up." Maxwell faces the prospect of up to 35 years in jail and Miss Roberts said news of her arrest brought on a feeling of pure elation.

She said: "I have not stopped smiling and crying happy tears and I’m just elated to know she is where she belongs.

"She ruined so many lives. She belongs in jail. You want to hurt kids? That’s where you go."

Miss Roberts said her biggest hope is that Maxwell cooperates, adding: "I really hope she comes forward and says A, B, C, D, E was involved, this is how it ran."

It was reported on Sunday night that Andrew’s lawyers tried to hire a Washington lobbyist with ties to the Trump administration to help resolve the Epstein situation.

London-based firm Blackfords consulted Robert Stryk to see if he could end the standoff with federal prosecutors who want to question the duke, the New York Times said.

Mr Stryk, whose company Sonoran Policy Group describes its services as "global private diplomacy", is representing the administration of brutal Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro. Mr Stryk declined to comment and Blackfords was not available for comment. According to the six-count indictment, Maxwell helped groom three Epstein victims between 1994 and 1997, the youngest of whom was 14.

She is yet to enter a plea but in the past has called allegations against her "lies". US Attorney General William Barr reportedly phoned Manhattan prosecutors to warn that ‘no harm must come’ to Maxwell in light of Epstein’s suicide which was highly embarrassing to officials.

The Department of Justice wants to make sure that "nothing can happen to her", especially as a plea deal could lead to the "conviction of bigger fish", a source said. Maxwell’s long-time friend Christopher Mason, a British journalist who lives in New York, said he feared for her life. Mr Mason said Maxwell could have access to video recordings of powerful men having sex with young women at Epstein’s mansions.

The recordings have disappeared but Maxwell may have copies.

Mr Mason said: "I’m sure she has access to the videos. A lot of powerful people will be more than a little worried. I hope she won’t end up like Epstein. I’m a little worried about that.

"I think she’s in danger. There is too much power involved if she really talks."

Lawyers for Epstein’s victims say dozens more women could come forward alleging he abused them. The US lawyer for the $650 million compensation fund for Epstein’s victims said "many" of them could be British.

FBI agents who raided Maxwell’s mansion said on Sunday: "Let’s just say we didn’t knock politely." Investigators said they smashed down the front door before taking Maxwell away in handcuffs.

The raid took place at 8.20am on Thursday when armed FBI agents used bolt cutters to break a lock on the gate to the 156-acre property.

An officer said: "Maxwell was up and dressed, in the living room. Strangely, she didn’t seem to have much reaction. It was like it wasn’t registering with her."

