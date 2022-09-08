WATCH: Private dinner with Brad Pitt up for auction

Durban – Women (and men) who have always wanted to be wined and dined by Brad Pitt will now have the chance to bid for it, as a private dinner with the Hollywood star is up for auction to raise funds for charity. The winning bidder and their partner will attend the three-hour event at a private estate in Beverly Hills, California, on September 29.

The Oscar-winning actor is hosting the event in support of Global Green, a non-profit organisation he has long had ties with. Global Green is the American affiliate of Green Cross International, an organisation founded by former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who died last month. The dinner with Pitt was announced by Charitybuzz.

“Start the evening with one-on-one time with Brad prior to cocktail hour and then let Brad escort you and your guest to a sumptuous dinner in one of the world's largest private mansions, located in Beverly Hills, California. “During this private event, Brad will discuss his long-time partnership with Global Green and the exciting new initiative they plan to launch. You will also have the opportunity to ask Brad questions of your own, and receive a photograph with him as a keepsake,” Charitybuzz said on its website. The lot description also stipulated what the winning contestants can and cannot do. One of the conditions is that no items can be taken in to be autographed.

In addition, the winning contestants cannot tout any business prospects and television script ideas. If the winners fail to comply with the rules of the event, they will be removed from the mansion.

