WATCH: Putin’s nuclear warning to the West, EU talks new sanctions, weapons

UNITED NATIONS - European Union foreign ministers will urgently meet later on Wednesday to discuss new sanctions and weapons deliveries to Kyiv after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the mobilization of thousands of Russians to fight in Ukraine.

Story continues below Advertisement

The bloc's 27 foreign ministers are in New York for the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Putin's announcement which included moves to annex swaths of Ukrainian territory and a threat to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia -showed panic and desperation. "The ministers have to discuss this threat, to reiterate thecontinuing support to Ukraine and to alert the internationalcommunity about the unacceptable situation in which Putin is putting all of us," Borrell told reporters.

He said the ministers would discuss continuing militarysupport for Ukraine and an eighth sanctions package on Russia. "It's clear Russia wants to destroy Ukraine," Borrell said."We will not be intimidated." Speaking in an interview with Reuters, Estonian ForeignMinister Urmas Reinsalu said Putin was trying to frighten and divide the West, but his latest comments were a "game-changing moment."

Story continues below Advertisement

Wednesday's meeting should emphasize unity, move ahead quickly with a new sanctions package and use the European peacefacility funding mechanism to ramp up weapons supplies toUkraine, he said. "We should also declare the commitment of legal responsibility. The fuhrers in the Kremlin should not take it for granted that their accountability for the genocidal war should be taken mildly," he said. Keeping unity among the 27 for a sanctions package may prove complex amid an energy supply crisis that has hit the bloc hard. Hungary on Tuesday dismissed the idea.

Story continues below Advertisement

"It's different now," Reinsalu said. "There is a saying in aviation that regulations are written with the blood of victims of air catastrophes. Well all the (sanctions) packages are written with the blood and atrocities Russia has committed." Meanwhile, the head of the United Nations atomic agency said on Wednesday he would not abandon a plan to create a protection zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant despite Russian plans to mobilize new troops and hold a referendum in the region.

Story continues below Advertisement

Russia and Ukraine have blamed each other for shelling at the site of Europe's biggest nuclear power plant that has damaged buildings close to its six reactors and risked nuclear catastrophe, including by cutting power lines essential to cooling fuel in the reactors even though they are all shut down. Ukrainian staff are operating under the orders of Russian forces at the site. Western states have called on Moscow to withdraw its troops. "Even in the worst of conditions diplomacy should never stop. We can’t throw our hands up and say look at what’s being said, go away and hope that something will happen to solve this situation," Rafael Grossi, chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency, told reporters on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

"It’s our responsibility to do it by proposing pragmatic, realistic and physical proposals on the table." Russian-installed leaders in occupied areas of four Ukrainian regions, including Zaporizhzhia, on Tuesday set out plans for referendums on joining Russia. Putin on Wednesday ordered the mobilization of hundreds of thousands of Russians to fight in Ukraine.

Grossi held separate talks in New York on Wednesday with Ukrainian officials and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. He said the situation was getting worse on the ground with continued shelling and he was now entering real negotiations on the technical parameters to initially create a protection zone, although a demilitarized zone was his ultimate objective. He said he hoped to go to Ukraine and Russia soon to speed up talks.

"This is not a negotiation of a treaty that can be afforded weeks and months, but it has to be decided on as soon as possible," said. Issues being discussed include the radius of the zone and the role of IAEA staff. Two IAEA officials are currently stationed at the plant and form what the agency calls a continuous presence there. When asked whether the IAEA could enforce such a zone with just two inspectors, Grossi said he was working to expand the watchdog's presence, but that would not be its job.