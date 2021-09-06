WATCH: Rain fails to dampen celebrations as Spain's Fallas fiesta resumes after Covid-19 hiatus

Valencia, Spain - Heavy rain has dampened the giant paper mache figures lined up for the Fallas festival in the Spanish city of Valencia, but not the spirits of participants eager to celebrate the fiery fiesta after a pandemic-induced hiatus.

The five-day festival, traditionally held in March, was cancelled last year as the Covid-19 pandemic struck Spain. The start of this year's event had to be postponed until September 1 due to many restrictions in place earlier this year.

"Being in the street again is to win the game against Covid, with all the safety measures and working hard so that there are no infections, we hope that the festival makes us regain a little joy," said Jaime Bronchud, one of the organisers.

Masks are compulsory and the fiesta must be over by 1 a.m. With few tourists around, organisers expected little of the usual revelry in the streets, but said getting their Fallas groups back together made for a joyous occasion regardless.