Singer Rod Stewart. Picture: AP

Las Vegas - A couple whose wedding plans were in tatters after Thomas Cook collapsed have married in a glitzy Las Vegas ceremony – with Rod Stewart serenading them. Sharon Cook and Andrew Aitchison had faced cancelling the event at Caesars Palace because their flights with the travel firm weren’t protected and they couldn’t afford new ones.

But after the couple, from Liverpool, appeared on BBC Breakfast 11 days ago, the hotel stepped in to save the day.

It helped to fly their entire 16-person wedding party to Vegas and secretly arranged for Sir Rod, 74, to appear at Wednesday’s ceremony.

The singer, who is performing a residency at the hotel, sang Have I Told You Lately That I Love You and gave the newlyweds and their guests tickets to one of his concerts. Mr Aitchison wrote on Twitter: "So Rod Stewart just turned up at our wedding and sang to my wife. I can’t believe what has happened in the last week and this has just topped it off."