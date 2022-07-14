WATCH: Russia, Ukraine to sign deal over grain exports

Cape Town – An agreement between the Russian Federation and Ukraine is set to break the blockade of grain deliveries from the Black Sea ports, which is a critical step forward says UN Chief Antonio Guterres. Turkey hosted talks between Russia, Ukraine and UN officials on Wednesday, in the Turkish capital over grain export with Turkey’s Defence Minister Hulusi Akar announcing the deal between the warring parties would be signed next week.

Story continues below Advertisement

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera said officials have agreed on “joint controls” for checking grains at harbours and on ways to “ensure the safety of the transfer routes” from the ports in a bid to bring back to the world market Ukrainian grain amid a global food crisis. UN Chief Guterres said in a world darkened by a global crises, at last there’s a ray of hope. “Today in Istanbul, we have seen a critical step forward to ensuring the safe and secure export of Ukrainian food products through the Black Sea,” Guterres says.

“I salute the commitment of all those working to secure an agreement for our common humanity,” he said. A ray of hope in a world darkened by crises.



Today in Istanbul, we have seen a major step forward to ensure the export of Ukrainian food products through the Black Sea.



I salute the commitment of all those working to secure an agreement for our common humanity. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) July 13, 2022 According to Asian News International, Ukraine is the “breadbasket of Europe” which supplies 10% of the world’s wheat, 12 – 17% of the world’s maize and half of the world’s sunflower oil — with the blockade of the ports having placed 47 million people around the world on the brink of humanitarian disasters. IOL