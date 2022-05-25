WATCH: Russian, Chinese bombers fly near Japan during Biden's visit

Cape Town: China officials said on Wednesday that their joint aerial military drill conducted with Russia over the Sea of Japan, during US President Joe Biden's visit to Tokyo on Tuesday, was not directed at any country. According to The Washington Post, it marked the two nations' first joint military exercise since the start of Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine.

In February this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping pledged a "no limits" friendship which also included an annual military co-operation plan in which the two nations would conduct joint military patrols. "This shows that China continues to be willing to closely align itself with Russia, despite the brutality that Russia is committing in Ukraine," a senior Biden administration official said. Biden had concluded his five-day trip to Seoul and Tokyo in a bid to deepen strategic ties which included meetings with leaders from Australia and India.

Meanwhile, China had warned the US that it was ‘playing with fire’ and should not underestimate its will to safeguard its sovereignty and security interests. This after President Joe Biden said the US was ready to involve its military in defending Taiwan. Chinese Foregin Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Monday that China expressed strong dissatisfaction with the US and resolute opposition to Biden’s words. “No one should underestimate the resolve, the will, and the ability of the Chinese people to defend their national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” said Wang.

