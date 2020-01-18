Screenshot

Moscow - Russian holidaymakers en route from Siberia to Vietnam had to evacuate a jet in Novosibirsk on Friday after one of its engines caught fire before departure, according to Russian media reports. The 200 passengers were in their seats and ready for take-off when one of the engines suddenly caught fire as it was started.

The pilot activated the automatic extinguishing system and passengers and crew left the plane. No-one was injured.

The name of the airline involved and the make and model of the plane have not been released.

The holidaymakers are to fly to Cam Ranh in Vietnam on Saturday.