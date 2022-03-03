WATCH: Russian news channel RT finds new home on Rumble after global ban

Russian state news channel RT said on Thursday it will begin broadcasting on Rumble, a YouTube-like video site, after tech companies including Meta and Twitter have restricted access to RT following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Tech companies in recent days have moved to restrict Russian state-controlled media including RT and Sputnik in response to requests from governments and calls to prevent the spread of Russia propaganda.

Russia has called its actions in Ukraine a “special operation." Streaming media company Roku has removed the app for RT from its Roku Channel Store globally, a spokesperson said. Facebook owner Meta said on Tuesday it was globally demoting content from Russian state-controlled media outlets' Facebook pages and Instagram accounts.