WATCH: Russian soldier pleads guilty in war crimes trial in Ukraine

Cape Town - A 21-year-old Russian soldier accused of war crimes in Ukraine has pleaded guilty to killing an elderly unarmed civilian and faces life in jail. The Russian tank commander Vadim Shishimarin who was taken into the Kyiv courtroom handcuffed on Wednesday, entered his plea in a first war crimes trial against a Russian soldier who took part in Moscow's February 24 invasion.

According to the BBC, the widow of the man who was killed sat metres away from Shishimarin, wiping the tears from her face as he entered the court room. “Do you accept your guilt?” the judge asked. “Yes,” Shishimarin replied. Ukraine chief prosecutor Iryna Venediktova said on social media that they have over 11 000 ongoing cases of war crimes and already have 40 suspects.

“I am confident that in the nearest future we will see other cases being transferred to courts,” Venediktova tweeted. “However, by this first trial, we are sending a clear signal that every perpetrator, every person who ordered or assisted in the commission of crimes in Ukraine shall not avoid responsibility,” she said. We have over 11000 ongoing cases of war crimes and already 40 suspects. I am confident that in the nearest future we will see other cases being transferred to courts and perpetrators appearing before judges. We will ensure that these cases are brought to their logical end. pic.twitter.com/xnkLC6G5vy — Iryna Venediktova (@VenediktovaIV) May 13, 2022 Reuters reported that Ukrainian state prosecutors said Shishimarin and four other servicemen fired at and stole a privately owned car to escape after their column was targeted by Ukrainian forces.

