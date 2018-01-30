Actress Nicole Eggert has claimed that her former "Charles in Charge" co-star Scott Baio sexually abused her for years starting when she was 14. File photo: Joe Kohen/Invision/AP

New York — Actor Scott Baio adamantly denies sexually abusing an underage co-star and says she seduced him once when she was 18 and legally an adult.

Baio said Wednesday on ABC's "Good Morning America" that "false allegations" against him have "got to stop" for the sake of his wife and 10-year-old daughter.

On Tuesday, Nicole Eggert said her former "Charles in Charge" co-star molested her for years, starting when she was 14.

Baio says that would have been "absolutely impossible" on a set filled with teachers, relatives, crew members and producers.

He says Eggert "makes up" things, and he's "not the first person" to become a target.

Baio used his official Facebook page to share a video statement as well as to publish a host of legal and other documents which he says proves his innocence.

































































He is best known for his roles in sitcom 'Happy Days' and has also starred in 'Arrested Development'.

Eggert says she is exploring legal options and is considering filing a police report.

Baio says that wouldn't bother him because he didn't do anything wrong.

AP and IOL