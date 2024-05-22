WATCH: Singapore Airlines extends condolences to family, following passenger’s death aboard flight

Singapore Airlines chief executive officer, Goh Choon Phong has extended his condolences to the family of a passenger who died aboard a flight from London to Singapore earlier this week. IOL previously reported that the plane was diverted to Bangkok after being hit by severe turbulence.

Phong explained that the flight encountered sudden extreme turbulence over the Irrawaddy Basin, around 37,000 feet, 10 hours after take-off. The pilot declared a medical emergency and diverted to Bangkok. One death was confirmed and 18 passengers were taken to hospital.

"The remaining passengers and crew were being examined and given treatment, where necessary, at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok," the airline said.

"We are deeply saddened by this incident, and are committed to providing all necessary support and assistance to the passengers and crew members who were on board SQ321, as well as their families and loved ones," Phong said. He added that remaining passengers and crew members were in Bangkok. "This included those receiving medical care, as well as their family members and loved ones who were on the flight. Our colleagues are on the ground providing all possible assistance to them," he said.

The nationalities of the passengers are as follows: Fifty-six from Australia, two from Canada, one from Germany, three from India, two from Indonesia, one from Iceland, four from Ireland, one from Israel, 16 from Malaysia, two from Myanmar, 23 from New Zealand, five from the Philippines, 41 from Singapore, one from South Korea, two from Spain, 47 from the UK, and four from the US. Relatives seeking information may call the Singapore Airlines hotlines at +65 6542 3311 (Singapore), 1800-845-313 (Australia), and 080-0066-8194 (the United Kingdom).