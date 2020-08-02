WATCH: SpaceX crew returns to Earth in historic mission

Washington - Two US astronauts have undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) and were expected to splash down in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday afternoon, ending a historic mission testing human spaceflight operations for SpaceX hardware.

Nasa astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, captaining the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, undocked at 7:35pm (2335 GMT) on Saturday.

Their trip back to Earth is expected to take about 19 hours and they were expected to "splashdown" off the coast of Florida at 2:41pm.

In May, the two astronauts became the first people to dock a privately-built spacecraft on the ISS.

It was the first launch from US territory in nearly a decade and the first time a private firm, rather than a government space agency, has sent astronauts into orbit.