WATCH: Stevie Wonder shares emotional message about US Elections

Stevie Wonder called on his fellow Americans to stand united no matter who wins the presidential election. The ‘Superstition’ hitmaker has spoken out amid speculation the country could face civil unrest when the results of Tuesday’s presidential election confirm whether President Donald Trump will stay in the White House or if Democrat leader Joe Biden will take office. Stevie has encourage the nation to "advocate" peace over violence and vowed that "we must heal". In a video posted on his official YouTube channel, which is titled 'The Universe Is Watching Us — What Happens Next...', he said: “We still have the choice to love or hate, to show compassion or show contempt, to advocate peace or violence. “No matter who wins, we can still choose how this country will look and feel. We cannot continue to be a divided United States. We must heal – and how do we heal? We treat the pain, the hurt, the wound, the illness.”

The 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I'm Yours)' hitmaker also called for a "meaningful discussion" on the "entitlement and reparations for slavery".

He continued: “You know, this country has never had an honest and meaningful discussion on the entitlement and reparations for slavery.

“So America, we gotta fix this. We gotta make this work. This pain will not go away until we face our truth. Pain for the past and for the present. We have been unkind to each other and we need to stop because we’re all humans trying to live our best lives.”

Stevie ended his speech by reminding viewers: "The universe is still watching us."

The powerful video came days after the 70-year-old music legend showed his support for Biden and his Vice President Kamala Harris by performing at a drive-in rally in Detroit.

After singing his hit ‘Higher Ground’, Wonder performed his new tracks ‘Can’t Put It In The Hands of Fate’ and ‘Where Is Our Love Song’ – his first new material in 15 years.

The former song, which features Busta Rhymes, Rapsody, Cordae and Chika, is about "thinking about where we [are] in the world and how this is the crucial time".

He explained recently: "Change is right now.

"We can't put it into the hands of fate. Ain't nobody got time to wait.

"We can't put it the hands of fate, finding a cure for this dreadful virus.

"We got to get on our knees and pray or whatever you do.”