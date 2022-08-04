WATCH: Taiwan ‘prepares for war’ as China conducts live-fire exercises in Taiwan Strait

Cape Town: The Eastern Military Command of China's People's Liberation Army conducted long-range live-fire precision strike drills against specific targets in the eastern part of the Taiwan Strait on Thursday. The planned military exercises come in response to the controversial visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan as part of a congressional delegation tour of the Indo-Pacific region. The US has ignored warnings from Chinese officials.

“On August 4, long-range live-fire exercises and precision strikes were carried out in the Taiwan Strait on targeted areas in the eastern Taiwan Strait, and the expected results were achieved,” the military said. Sputnik News Agency reported that China would continue to conduct live-fire exercise drills until Sunday. The Taiwan military said China was using the unprecedented drills to try to change the status quo with the drills. Taiwanese also detected a drone flying near the islands of Kinmen and Beiding in the Taiwan Strait. It was driven away with signal rockets.

According to the BBC, the Taiwanese defence ministry said it would "uphold the principle of preparing for war without seeking war", and would avoid causing disputes. “We seek no escalation, but we don't stand down when it comes to security and sovereignty.” IOL