WATCH: The latest videos from the Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin has told Russian state TV he had authorised a military operation in eastern Ukraine and shortly after, explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and the breakaway eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk.
Russia has launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine and is targeting cities with weapons strikes, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a tweet on Thursday.
According to Reuters, Interfax Ukraine also reported rocket attacks on military facilities throughout Ukraine and that Russian troops had landed in the southern port cities of Odessa and Mariupol. It also reported staff and passengers evacuating Kyiv's Boryspilairport.
