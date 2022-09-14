Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, September 14, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

WATCH: The Supertech Twin Towers in India, the 15th tallest building in the world, is demolished amid potential of creating an earthquake

There she goes! The Twin Towers begins to implode.

There she goes! The Twin Towers begins to implode.

Published 30m ago

Share

Johannesburg - Africa’s premier demolition company, Jet Demolition, has successfully orchestrated the implosion of the Supertech Twin Towers in India, the 15th tallest building in the world.

The building located in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, near the capital New Delhi, was also the tallest building to ever be imploded in India with a total of 3 516.4kg of explosives used to achieve reliable rupture of all columns, while 17 000 holes were drilled.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to Jet Demolition, the Apex Tower was 103 metres and the Cayenne Tower 97 metres, with a total of 68 100 tons above the lower basement floor, making this one of the most challenging projects ever undertaken by the company.

This was an especially complicated task as the demolition carried the potential of creating a major earthquake.

IOL

More on this

Related Topics:

commercial buildingcivil engineeringIndiaBuilding

Share

Recent stories by:

Sisipho Bhuta