Washington - Actor and comedian Donald Glover's musical alter ego Childish Gambino got the world's attention when he debuted the video to his new single 'This is America' on Saturday Night Live.

The video instantly became a hit, getting more than 11.6 milllion views in 24 hours on YouTube.

This is not your ordinary, run-of-the-mill music video with flashy cars and flashing money.

This strongly symbolic music video references Black Lives Matter, the Charlottesville protests, police shootings and terrorism.

The references in the video, directed by Glover’s Atlanta collaborator Hiro Murai, are quick and sharp, prompting viewers to keep the music video on repeat.

Fans, celebrities and public figures took to Twitter to sing Childish Gambino's praises - sometimes at the expense of Kanye West, who has recently landed in hot water due to his comments on slavery.

This is what hip-hop is all about. Voice of the people! Childish Gambino you're a genius for this! https://t.co/0PxOAZeWoY — Young Simba (@Ka7sai) May 7, 2018

Woke up with that Childish Gambino song in my head. It's proper boss. He's like Kanye used to be before his head disappeared up his own arse — Neil B (@Bradders__75) May 7, 2018

If Childish Gambino doesn’t win every music video award for “This Is America”...I’m moving. That shit is so cold 🙌🏼 — Matt Rife (@ItsMattRife) May 7, 2018

Childish Gambino. From his show Atlanta to his music and new video. All around incredible. https://t.co/yooD3AHxir — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) May 7, 2018

Donald Glover is a Genius. pic.twitter.com/zIAW8lecU7 — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) May 6, 2018

New Childish Gambino video is absolutely game breaking. My God. — Hozier (@Hozier) May 6, 2018

