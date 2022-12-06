WATCH: Think tanks release report on China's outlook on human rights

China has formed a contemporary Chinese outlook on human rights with "people" as the center, "development" as the driving force and "a life of contentment" as the goal, and has enriched the global human rights cause, a new think tank report said on Monday.

The report, titled "For a Life of Contentment -- The Rationale for China's Human Rights Development," was jointly released by the China Foundation for Human Rights Development and the New China Research under Xinhua News Agency.