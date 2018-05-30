London - When she gave birth to her 20th child last year, Sue Radford insisted it would be her last.

But it would appear some habits are hard to break – as she is expecting another baby this year.

Mrs Radford, 43, and her husband Noel, 46, are set to have another girl – almost 30 years after their first child was born.

Announcing the newest arrival online with an ultrasound scan photo, they said: ‘We can’t wait to welcome you into the family precious little one.’

Astonishingly, the only state support Mr and Mrs Radford claim is child benefit and they have no credit cards or finance agreements. And despite being Britain’s biggest family, they still have a foreign holiday every year.

The couple, who live in a £240,000 ten-bedroom Victorian house in Morecambe, Lancashire, rely on the successful bakery business they run where Mr Radford earns almost £50,000 a year. The children are also expected to work when old enough.

Chris – the oldest at 29 – is a scaffolder and other children work in the shop.

Mr Radford pops home at 7.45am most days, after an early start in the bakery, allowing him to help get the younger children ready for school. He drives a minibus which can carry nine passengers.

An estimated £30,000 a year is spent on bringing up the family, including birthday budgets of £100 each and Christmas spending of no more than £250 per child.

Bath and bedtimes take place between 6pm and 9pm and the parents collapse into bed at 10pm.

Love this picture 😍 A post shared by Radford Family (@theradfordfamily) on Jan 6, 2018 at 11:05am PST

The couple had Chris when Mrs Radford was just 14.

Second child Sophie was born when her mother was 17, shortly after Mr and Mrs Radford married. The line-up of children at present is Chris, Sophie, Chloe, Jack, Daniel, Luke, Millie, Katie, James, Ellie, Aimee, Josh, Max, Tillie, Oscar, Caspar, Hallie, Phoebe and baby number 20 – Archie. Another son, Alfie, was stillborn in 2014.

The children’s ages range from 29 years to eight months, meaning the newest addition later this year will be about three decades younger than her oldest sibling. The couple are also grandparents through Sophie, 24, who has three children.

After Archie was born, the family appeared on ITV’s This Morning, where Mrs Radford insisted: ‘Archie is definitely going to be the last Radford baby.’

Daily Mail