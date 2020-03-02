WATCH: TikTok star depicts Jeff Bezos' obscene wealth using grains of rice

It is public knowledge that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is extremely wealthy. With a net worth of $116 billion, Bezos is the richest person in the world. If you have ever wondered just how much that is, look no further. American entrepreneur and e-commerce consultant Humphrey Yang has given a visual interpretation of how much the Amazon founder is worth using grains of rice. In a TikTok video that has gone viral, Yang showed what $100 000, $1 million and $1 billion looked like, with one single grain of rice representing $100 000. He then put the three figures against the net worth of Jeff Bezos (at the time of filming), which was a staggering $122 billion.

In the videos, Yang pointed out what a Lamborghini and a $5 million house would look like, saying: "I just bought you like, a Lamborghini right here and I didn't even notice it was gone.

"Here's a $5 million house in California and... oh look, I still have all this money."

Yang was often asked by his followers what Bezos' net worth is in terms of rice and he made it his mission to provide answers. According to Yang, he did the math in his head, went to the nearest store and bought the rice.

"I got the rice, I brought it home and once I brought it home I went to work."

For those concerned about whether or not the rice will be used, Yang explained: "I also want to say that I have five families that are going to take this unused rice so it's totally not wasteful."

Last month, Bezos pledged $10 billion to fight climate change.⁣⁣⁣