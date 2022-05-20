WATCH: Top trending world stories of the week

WATCH: George W Bush mistakenly condemns Putin's invasion of Iraq instead of Ukraine Former US president George W Bush accidentally condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “brutal, unjustified” invasion of Iraq, during his speech for the George W Bush Presidential Centre, in Dallas.

Former U.S. President George W. Bush: "The decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq. I mean, of the Ukraine" pic.twitter.com/IanADTcAg6 — BNO News (@BNONews) May 19, 2022 Bush, who was the president at the time of the US-led invasion of Iraq, back in 2003, swiftly corrected himself after saying the “decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq ... I mean of Ukraine.” Bush further spoke to the crowd on the state of elections in the US, as well as in Russia, and added that “Russian elections are rigged”. Read more here.

– Here’s why Turkey threatens to block Finland, Sweden’s Nato bids Following Sweden and Finland’s official bid to join Nato, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan opposed the two Scandinavian countries' bids to join Nato.

According to Indo-Asian News, Erdogan told reporters during a press briefing on Monday that Sweden is a “hatchery” for terrorist organisations. “Neither of these countries have a clear, open attitude towards terrorist organisations. How can we trust them?” Erdogan asked before accusing the two nations of harbouring members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) which is a group he views as a terrorist organisation. –

WATCH: Taiwanese teacher uploads hardcore maths classes on Pornhub A Taiwanese teacher is making maths sexy again by stripping down hardcore calculus and uploading his videos to Pornhub in a bid to reach more students. Chang Shun-wei, also known as “changhsumath666”, has has close to 9 000 subscribers and more than 2.1 million views on the popular website Pornhub. Chang has also become popular on TikTok where he goes under the name “@changhsumath”.

“Of course you can put them (calculus videos) on YouTube or other platforms, but there would already be other teachers who have done so,” Chang told South China Morning Post. Read more here. –

WATCH: Russian soldier pleads guilty in war crimes trial in Ukraine A 21-year-old Russian soldier accused of war crimes in Ukraine has pleaded guilty to killing an elderly unarmed civilian and faces life in jail. The Russian tank commander Vadim Shishimarin who was taken into the Kyiv courtroom handcuffed on Wednesday, entered his plea in a first war crimes trial against a Russian soldier who took part in Moscow's February 24 invasion.

“Do you accept your guilt?” the judge asked. “Yes,” Shishimarin replied. We have over 11000 ongoing cases of war crimes and already 40 suspects. I am confident that in the nearest future we will see other cases being transferred to courts and perpetrators appearing before judges. We will ensure that these cases are brought to their logical end. pic.twitter.com/xnkLC6G5vy — Iryna Venediktova (@VenediktovaIV) May 13, 2022 Read more here. –

President Joe Biden takes the stage at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Gary Cameron WATCH: US warns North Korea could greet Biden with nuclear missile tests With United States President Joe Biden set to visit South Korea and Japan this week, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan warned there could be nuclear missile tests performed by North Korea. According to Al Jazeera news publication, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol promised to create an open dialogue with US President Joe Biden in order to balance the country’s relations with both China and the US.