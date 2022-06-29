WATCH: Turkey greenlights Sweden, Finland’s Nato bid

Cape Town - Nato member Turkey changed its position and agreed to support Finland and Sweden’s bid to join Nato on Tuesday. According to Xinhua News Agency, a trilateral memorandum addressing Turkey’s security concerns was agreed to and signed at the Nato Summit in Madrid which sealed the two Nordic nation’s Nato membership applications.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I am pleased to announce that we now have an agreement that enables Sweden and Finland’s membership in Nato,” said Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg at a press conference. “This will strengthen Nato, and it will also strengthen Sweden and Finland,” he said. The deal includes agreements on arms exports and a joint fight against terrorism.

According to Nato administration, all 30 members must approve a country’s bid for it to be accepted into the alliance. Despite Turkey’s green light, Stoltenberg admitted that conflicts within the military bloc still exist and that “there will still be conflicts within the defence alliance, but we have shown the strength of our alliance”. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the admission of Sweden and Finland into Nato will make the alliance stronger and safer.

Story continues below Advertisement