WATCH: Ukrainian farmer tows Russian tank off his farm using a tractor

Cape Town - After many Ukrainians took up arms to defend their country against the Russian troops, one farmer decided to tow a Russian tank off his farm using a tractor.

In the video below, a Russian soldier can be seen running after his tank after the farmer had strapped it to his tractor and was in the process of removing it from his farm. Meanwhile, Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday during a press briefing that the Western military alliance would not set up a no-fly zone over Ukraine nor send its troops. At the same time, Stoltenberg promised to help Kyiv and urged President Vladimir Putin to end the war immediately.

“This is President Putin's war, one he has chosen, planned and is waging against a peaceful country,” said Stoltenberg. “We call on President Putin to stop this war immediately, withdraw all his forces without conditions and engage in genuine diplomacy now," he said. Stoltenberg added that Nato allies agreed not to have its planes operating in Ukrainian air space or on Ukraine's territory.

Furthermore, the US and Russia have established a military hotline in order to prevent any miscalculation during the Russia-Ukraine conflict with officials saying it was critical to reduce any risks. "The United States retains a number of channels to discuss critical security issues with the Russians during a contingency or emergency," a senior US defence official told the Wall Street Journal. "The Department of Defence recently established a deconfliction line with the Russian Ministry of Defence on March 1 for the purposes of preventing miscalculation, military incidents, and escalation," the official said.

