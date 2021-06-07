WATCH: US prisoner ditches jail grub, goes viral for Tik Tok foodie 'show'

DURBAN - A US prisoner, fed up with jail food, has started cooking his own food - and it's turned him into a social media star.

Jeron Combs, who was convicted of first-degree murder at the age of 18, averages between 50 000 and 2.5 million views per video.

Now 31, Combs uses his steel bed to cook his food. He is able to distribute the heat using a makeshift heating element and a metal lid.

Combs was not a fan of canteen food, which he said was bland and uninspired.

He told the Daily Mail that he had to be creative to be able to cook from his cell.

“I broke a hot pot down and took the plate out of it and sanded my bunk down to the metal to cook from it,” he said.

The Independent reported that Combs plugs the hot plate in to a socket and then places it under his metal bed, which allows him to use the surface like a grill.

Combs is only able to use pre-packaged foods to help make his meals, and has so far created dishes including burritos, burgers and tacos.

He told the outlet that he was inspired to start making his own meals, after growing dissatisfied with the food on offer at the prison canteen.

