WATCH: US warns of ‘forceful’ response if North Korea conducts nuclear weapons test

Cape Town - After South Korea and the United States showcased a joint air power demonstration on Tuesday, the Deputy US Secretary of State Wendy Sherman warned that North Korea would face a "swift and forceful" response if it conducts a widely anticipated nuclear test. According to Indo-Asian News Service, Sherman met with her South Korean counterpart Cho Hyun-dong in Seoul to discuss the North's missile launches and the possibility of it conducting what would be its seventh nuclear test.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Any nuclear tests would be in complete violation of UN Security Council resolutions,” said Sherman. “There would be a swift and forceful response to such a test. The entire world will respond in a strong and clear manner. We are prepared,” she said. Monday’s joint missile demonstration between the US and South Korea, which involved 20 warplanes and the firing of eight ballistic missiles, was aimed to show its readiness to respond to Pyongyang.

“South Korea and the United States demonstrated their strong ability and determination to quickly and accurately strike any North Korean provocation,” the South Korean military said in a statement. Furthermore, Sherman reiterated the Biden administration's desire to re-engage with the North, and urged North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to be focused on helping his people meet this challenge of Covid-19 rather than taking provocative and dangerous actions. “The US harbours no hostile intent towards the DPRK. We continue to urge Pyongyang to cease its destabilising and provocative activities and choose the path of diplomacy,” she said.

Story continues below Advertisement