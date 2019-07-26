Yesterday an elderly lady came up to us at the beach and asked if we could help fulfill her husbands wish to ride a wave one last time. She said that he is suffering from dementia and most likely has a year to live. What and amazing experience and on my birthday none the less! pic.twitter.com/RW0rdhugK6— Ryan Giancola (@giancola_ryan) July 17, 2019
I can't thank you enough for doing that! I can say from experience that it meant as much to his wife (in the never-ending, tumultuous role as care giver) as it did to him. TY for restoring my faith in humanity.— Elaine (@tack_cat) July 19, 2019