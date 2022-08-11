WATCH: What South Africans should know about the China-Taiwan situation

Cape Town - China as well as Russia have slammed US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan last week, saying it was a “highly provocative act” by the US to further escalate tensions in the region. Speaking on a visit to Myanmar, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov criticised the United States and said Pelosi’s visit was a deliberate attempt by Washington to irritate China.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I see no other reason to create such an annoyance almost out of the blue, knowing very well what it means for the People's Republic of China," Lavrov said. Russia has come out in support of China, with whom it has forged a strong partnership in recent years, as Pelosi's arrival in Taiwan prompted a furious response from Beijing. Following Pelosi’s visit, China's military announced fresh military drills on Monday in the seas and airspace around Taiwan.

Story continues below Advertisement

Meanwhile, Xinhua News Agency reported that Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the visit was a serious violation of the commitments made by the US as well as a violation to China’s sovereignty. “China will, of course, take necessary and resolute countermeasures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity, uphold the basic norms governing international relations on non-interference in other countries' internal affairs and truly maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” Wang said. “We are willing to, together with friends from all countries who love peace and uphold justice… and jointly safeguard the one-China principle, defend the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and safeguard regional stability and world peace,” he said.

Story continues below Advertisement

He added that Pelosi's performance will only make the Chinese people more united and resolute in advancing the great cause of national reunification. IOL